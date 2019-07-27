Base tour to counter claims of China deal

REAM NAVAL BASE • Cambodia gave an unprecedented media tour of a strategically crucial naval base yesterday as the authorities try to knock down a report of a "secret deal" allowing Chinese warships to dock at the facility.

The Ream Naval Base, situated near Sihanoukville, is on the Gulf of Thailand, providing easy access to the fiercely contested South China Sea.

The Wall Street Journal this week reported a deal had been struck allowing China to dock its warships and store weapons at the base, apparently confirming months of rumours.

The report has been strenuously denied by Cambodia, which fears that it will stoke anti-Chinese sentiment among a public increasingly uneasy over Beijing's growing influence.

Scores of reporters were taken from Phnom Penh to Ream on a brief government-steered tour yesterday.

They were driven in vans donated by the People's Liberation Army of China - with "thanks" written in Khmer on the back windows of the vehicles.

Billboards in Chinese and Khmer on the approach to the base advertised soon-to-be-erected restaurants and hotels.

After the whistle-stop tour of the Ream base, a defence ministry spokesman told reporters the kingdom had "nothing to hide".

"See, there is nothing about the reported Chinese military base," Mr Chhum Socheat added.

Reporters, closely chaperoned by navy and government officers, were shown a number of outhouses and a jetty where several Cambodian-flagged patrol ships had docked.

It was unclear where the blue-grey boats, armed with cannon, had come from - although China has donated several warships over recent years.

"You (journalists) from national and international media are our eyes and noses... we have nothing to hide from foreigners who still accuse us of doing this or that," Mr Chhum Socheat said, adding that satellite imagery would quickly prove if Chinese ships had used the base.

The country's Constitution prevents foreign military presence on Cambodian soil. But Chinese influence has burgeoned in recent years with the building of casinos, condos and roads, as well as the granting of billions of dollars of soft loans to the government.

Prime Minister Hun Sen, in power for more than three decades, has edged away from the previously strong relationship with the United States, rejecting criticism of his increasingly authoritarian rule.

But analysts say Mr Hun Sen is deeply attuned to the potential for an anti-China backlash from the public, especially in Sihanoukville, where many businesses are Chinese-owned.

Tensions simmered in the southwestern city last month when an under-construction Chinese building collapsed, killing 28 people.

The US embassy in Phnom Penh has said Cambodia suddenly withdrew a request for help to upgrade the Ream base.

"This causes us to wonder if the Cambodian leadership's plans for Ream Naval Base include the possible hosting of foreign military assets and personnel on Cambodian soil," an embassy official told Agence France-Presse on Thursday, requesting anonymity.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

