Malaysia GE: Barisan Nasional will ensure smooth transition of power in Johor: Khaled Nordin

JOHOR BARU (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Johor Barisan Nasional will give full cooperation to Pakatan Harapan (PH) to ensure a smooth transition of power in Johor.

State Barisan chairman Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said the coalition accepted the outcome of the general election with an open heart.

"The voice of the people must be respected in a democratic country," he told reporters in a packed press conference at the Johor Umno headquarters in Jalan Yahya Awal on Thursday (May 10).

Khaled said on behalf of the Johor Barisan leadership, they would like to congratulate PH for emerging victorious in the country's 14th general election.

He said Johor Barisan appreciated the commitment and dedication by state Barisan election machinery and members.

Mohamed Khaled lost both the Pasir Gudang parliamentary and Permas state seats he contested.