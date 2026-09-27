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Barisan Nasional to leave unity govt once Parliament is dissolved, says chairman Zahid

Barisan Nasional chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the coalition would remain committed to the unity government until Parliament is dissolved.

KUALA LUMPUR – Barisan Nasional (BN) will part ways with the unity government as soon as Parliament dissolves, said coalition chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Zahid, who is also deputy prime minister of Malaysia and president of UMNO, said BN would remain committed to the unity government until then, in line with the agreement reached after the general election in 2022.

“The moment the current Parliament is dissolved, we will no longer be part of that government,” he said in his opening address at the 18th annual general assembly of the Malaysian Makkal Sakti Party at the World Trade Centre in Kuala Lumpur on Sept 27.

“That is our promise. It is a promise we made to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong. It is a commitment we made when we entered the unity government.”

Zahid said BN’s participation in the unity government does not mean giving up its political identity or positions.

“Barisan remains Barisan,” he said. “Our agreement is at the national level. The recent state elections, including in Johor, showed that we can uphold that principle.”

“We can still compete against each other and have different political alignments at the state level,” he added. “That is why we contested all 56 seats in Johor.” THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK