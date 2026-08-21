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Barisan Nasional being courted like a ‘maiden’ ahead of state polls, says Melaka BN chairman

Ab Rauf Yusoh said BN would carefully consider all possible alliances before deciding on its political direction for the state polls.

MELAKA - Melaka Barisan Nasional (BN) is being courted by both Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Perikatan Nasional (PN) ahead of the state election, placing the coalition in an enviable position as it considers its choice of electoral partner, says Ab Rauf Yusoh.

The Melaka BN chairman likened the overtures to suitors seeking the hand of an attractive maiden.

“We are like a beautiful maiden, so naturally we have many suitors,” he told reporters on Aug 20.

Ab Rauf, who is also Melaka Chief Minister, said BN would carefully consider all possible alliances before deciding on its political direction for the state polls.

This, he said, would include potential cooperation with PH, PN or any other party willing to engage in discussions with BN.

“As the head of the family, I will naturally choose the suitor who offers the best dowry to become my ‘son-in-law’.

“Everyone will have to wait as I will hold the necessary discussions and announce the outcome to the locals, who are eagerly awaiting the decision,” he said.

He was speaking to the media outside the High Court in Ayer Keroh, Melaka, after attending proceedings related to his defamation suit against Bersatu deputy information chief Mohamad Ali Mohamad.

The proceedings will resume on Aug 21.

Ab Rauf was responding to questions about preparations for the Melaka polls following separate indications from PH and PN leaders that they were open to cooperating with BN.

He said no formal discussions had been held with any party so far, including over the proposed “BN Plus” formula.

He said any negotiations on a possible electoral partnership would be conducted at UMNO headquarters and not in the historic city.

Ab Rauf said BN remained open to discussions with any party, provided both sides were willing to explore common ground.

“It does not matter whether it is PKR, PAS or any other party. We are open to discussions with anyone prepared to engage with us,” he said.

However, he stressed that any negotiation must begin with BN retaining the 21 state seats it won in the 2021 state election.

“What is important is that Barisan will defend the 21 seats we won although there may be changes involving other seats, but negotiations must begin on the basis that we will retain those seats.

“Even if several seats are exchanged, the total must remain the same,” he said.

Asked about UMNO Youth chief Akmal Saleh’s declaration that he would not contest the state election if BN cooperated with PH, Ab Rauf said it was premature to discuss the matter.

“It is still too early and we have not made a decision.

“We do not even know who our electoral partners will be,” he added. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK