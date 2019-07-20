Banners call for Mahathir to quit and let Anwar take over

PETALING JAYA • Banners calling on Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to quit and let Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim take over as Malaysia's leader were put up in Port Dickson ahead of the Prime Minister's attendance at a Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) retreat with party leaders yesterday.

The banners with Malay text which read "Mahathir step down, leave the country to Anwar" were spotted at a few places yesterday.

One was hung on a bridge, while another was at Batu 4, Port Dickson, which was on the route that the Prime Minister was expected to pass through to reach the retreat.

The retreat at a five-star hotel by the beach brought together top PKR leaders and grassroots leaders. This was the first time Dr Mahathir has attended a PKR retreat with the leaders since Pakatan Harapan took over the government in May last year.

Earlier, six PKR state leaders signed a letter of support for Mr Anwar, and stated that the other eight leaders would sign it at the retreat last night.

However, PKR deputy presi-dent and Economic Affairs Mi-nister Azmin Ali did not attend the retreat.

The retreat comes amid a political feud between Mr Anwar and Datuk Seri Azmin over a statement calling for the latter to resign from Cabinet if he is proven to be one of two men in a viral sex video.

