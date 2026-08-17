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Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport to expand auto-gate system to 31 more nationalities by end-August

Passengers in the arrival hall of Suvarnabhumi Airport. International inbound traffic at the airport averages roughly 70,000 passengers daily.

BANGKOK – The Thai government has launched a coordinated push to streamline international passenger processing at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport, pledging to expand automated passport gates to 31 additional nationalities by the end of August.

The initiative follows a high-level site inspection at the capital’s primary international hub on Aug 17 led by Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun, Tourism Minister Surasak Phancharoenworakul, and senior transport officials.

The delegation met with airport executives and immigration authorities to tackle severe peak-hour bottlenecks and overhaul the arrival experience for international visitors.

Government officials emphasised that passenger flow through the airport directly impacts the broader national economy.

Beyond hotel and tour bookings, seamless arrivals drive spending across aviation, retail, dining, and local transport networks.

Suvarnabhumi Airport handles up to 190,000 passengers per day during peak tourist seasons, dropping to between 140,000 and 150,000 daily arrivals during off-peak months.

International inbound traffic averages roughly 70,000 passengers daily. However, processing capacity is severely tested during afternoon peak hours between 1pm and 5pm, when immigration halls face arrivals of 5,000 to 6,000 passengers per hour.

Automated Gate Expansion

To alleviate congestion, the Immigration Bureau has approved in principle an expansion of its automated passport control system (Auto Gates).

Once formal signatures are finalised later in August, passport holders from 31 additional countries will gain access to the automated lanes.

Selection criteria for the expanded list were calculated using entry rejection statistics, the Henley Passport Index, and national security parameters.

Officials estimate the expansion will make Auto Gates accessible to an additional 6.5 million short-term visitors annually, alongside approximately 900,000 long-term visa holders.

Once fully operational, automated gates are expected to process up to 53 per cent of all inbound international passengers, leaving remaining travellers to be processed by immigration officers at manual counters. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK