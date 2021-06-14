Bangkok to allow some aesthetic businesses to reopen

BANGKOK • Thailand's outbreak epicentre of Bangkok will allow some aesthetics-related businesses to reopen after its worst wave of infections improved and more people got vaccinated.

Beauty clinics, foot massage services, nail salons and tattoo parlours can resume operations from today, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said late on Saturday.

People will also regain access to parks, botanical gardens and museums in the city.

"After careful consideration, the relaxation can go ahead as planned," he said. "The outbreak situation is now at a controllable level and residents of Bangkok, especially those in these businesses, have already received vaccinations."

Mr Prayut last month overturned Bangkok's plan to relax restrictions on June 1 and ordered an extension of the closures until June 14 as the capital struggled to contain the virus spread. The Health Ministry yesterday reported 2,804 new cases and 18 deaths.

That is down from a record of nearly 10,000 new cases in a day last month. Bangkok remains the virus hot spot of Thailand's current outbreak, accounting for about a third of new infections since the resurgence in early April and with new clusters still being detected.

But the authorities have been ramping up vaccinations, with 1.6 million shots administered, enough for nearly 10 per cent of its population, compared with about 4 per cent nationwide.

