Bangkok’s Siam Paragon shooting: Chinese victim and family were hiding in toilet, says niece

One of the victims who was killed in the shooting in Siam Paragon on Tuesday was hiding in a female restroom when it happened, her niece said.

The niece, identified on Chinese microblogging platform Weibo as 16-year-old Chloe Wan, said late on Tuesday that she and some of her family members were in the toilet when the shooting happened.

When they saw the shooter at the toilet’s entrance, they went into hiding in the cubicles, she said. But her aunt and two other unidentified women had collapsed in the toilet on the second floor, after they failed to enter the refuge of a cubicle.

Chloe said on Weibo that employees of the Chinese embassy have visited her family at their hotel. She revealed that her aunt had three daughters, including a pair of five-year-old twins, all of whom were visiting Thailand together.

“I don’t know how she got hurt. When I saw her, she was already unconscious... I could only see her bleeding from her mouth,” said Chloe, referring to her aunt, who has been identified as Ms Zhao Jinnan, 34, when speaking to China’s Upstream News.

The youngest daughters were still not aware about their mother’s death, Chloe added.

Chloe, who is based in Beijing, shared photos of one of the girls carrying a bloodied white backpack, with her clothes also stained with red spots.

One of the daughters was sheltered by a local in the mall amid the chaos on Tuesday evening, as some shoppers hid in retail outlets of the sprawling nine-storey building while hundreds fled amid torrential rain outside.

In an emotional social media post, the unnamed woman from Thailand said she stayed with the girl while her mother was receiving medical attention, promising that they would be reunited soon.

Unfortunately, the girl’s mother was later confirmed dead at the scene, news of which led to the Thai woman labelling Tuesday as “the most sorrowful day of her life”.

China’s embassy in Thailand said on Tuesday night that one Chinese national was killed in the incident with another injured.

Thai police arrested the suspected perpetrator of the incident, a 14-year-old boy who was a student of a private school close to Siam Paragon.

He was reportedly receiving psychiatric treatment and surrendered after running out of bullets.

Two women were killed, with the other victim from Myanmar. At least five others were wounded, including a mall security guard.

Chloe, who escaped the ordeal with scratches, added on Weibo on Tuesday that her mother was also hurt and taken to hospital after the shooting, but had no life-threatening injuries.

Her family had been scheduled to leave Thailand for Beijing at 3am on Wednesday, but those plans have been shelved. Her father will be flying from China to join the group in Bangkok instead.