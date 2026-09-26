Bangkok prepares flood disaster declaration for all 50 districts

Commuters ride on a scooter through flood waters after heavy rain in Bangkok, on Sept 25.

BANGKOK – Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt on Sept 26 instructed officials to prepare a flood disaster declaration covering all 50 districts and accelerate assistance for affected residents, including bedridden patients and other vulnerable groups.



Chadchart chaired a flood command meeting at 5am Thailand time (6am Singapore time) at the Department of Drainage and Sewerage in Bangkok. It was attended by representatives from all 50 district offices and relevant Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) agencies.



The governor called for close coordination between district offices and central agencies to ensure Bangkok’s flood response delivered assistance quickly and comprehensively to affected residents.

Chadchart instructed Bangkok’s district offices and relevant agencies to carry out seven measures covering disaster-area preparations, vulnerable residents, shelters, flood protection, transport, sanitation and coordination.

1. Prepare a citywide flood disaster declaration

The BMA is preparing documents and a draft declaration covering all 50 districts to support assistance under the applicable criteria. District offices must explain the process to residents and advise them to collect evidence of damage, including photographs taken before and after flooding, for future assistance applications.

2. Identify and assist bedridden patients and vulnerable residents

District offices must work with public health centres and relevant agencies to assess care needs in communities. Assessments must distinguish between people requiring medical equipment or referral to a healthcare facility, and those who can receive care locally or move to a shelter. Resources and funding must be allocated for urgent operations.

3. Prepare temporary shelters and parking

District offices should consider BMA-run schools as the main shelter locations because they have suitable buildings and toilets. Officials must regularly report occupancy and capacity to the central administration, coordinate temporary parking with private operators for residents needing to evacuate, and ensure adequate food, drinking water and sanitation.

4. Ensure sufficient sandbags at vulnerable locations.

The Department of Drainage and Sewerage will coordinate supplies of sand and sandbags. District offices must organise staff and work with residents to fill and position sandbags wherever needed.

5. Manage traffic and arrange transport assistance

District offices and municipal enforcement officers must coordinate with local traffic police to manage travel and closely monitor conditions. Vehicles from the BMA and other agencies must be mobilised to transport residents, while broken-down vehicles and those obstructing routes must be moved promptly. Officials must also monitor bridges and roads that could be affected by rising water.

6. Improve drainage, cleanliness and sanitation

As flood waters recede, district offices must clear rubbish and debris from drain inlets and drainage channels to help water flow. Officials must assess demand for mobile toilets, coordinate their provision, and check hygiene and safety at shelters.

7. Share information and review the response continuously

Bangkok’s district offices and central agencies must maintain close coordination and exchange information so operations remain consistent. The next review meeting is scheduled for noon on Sept 26 via Zoom.

The BMA will continue monitoring water levels and local impacts, adjusting its measures as conditions change to ensure assistance reaches residents throughout affected areas. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK