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Bangkok hopes to pave way for Myanmar’s return to ASEAN, but analysts say caution is needed

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It will be Myanmar president Min Aung Hlaing’s second visit to an ASEAN country since becoming head of state on April 10.

It will be Myanmar president Min Aung Hlaing’s second visit to an ASEAN country since becoming head of state on April 10.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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May Wong

  • Thailand is pushing for Myanmar's return to ASEAN by hosting Myanmar's leader and promoting a calibrated re-engagement approach.
  • Thailand's main concerns when it comes to Myanmar include border security, illicit trade, and environmental issues, leading it to prioritise practical cooperation with Myanmar's regime.
  • Analysts warn that Thailand must ensure Myanmar meets key commitments to preserve ASEAN's leverage and avoid legitimising the junta without progress on peace and reforms.

AI generated

BANGKOK - Thailand has stepped up moves to help bring Myanmar back into ASEAN, not least by providing a diplomatic stage for Myanmar president Min Aung Hlaing, who is visiting the kingdom from Aug 6 to 7.

It will be the former junta chief’s second visit to an ASEAN country since becoming head of state on April 10, after visiting Laos in early July. He had earlier made trips to India and China.

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Myanmar

Asean

Min Aung Hlaing

Thailand

Anutin Charnvirakul

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.