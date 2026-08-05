Bangkok hopes to pave way for Myanmar’s return to ASEAN, but analysts say caution is needed

It will be Myanmar president Min Aung Hlaing’s second visit to an ASEAN country since becoming head of state on April 10.

- Thailand has stepped up moves to help bring Myanmar back into ASEAN, not least by providing a diplomatic stage for Myanmar president Min Aung Hlaing, who is visiting the kingdom from Aug 6 to 7.

It will be the former junta chief’s second visit to an ASEAN country since becoming head of state on April 10, after visiting Laos in early July. He had earlier made trips to India and China.