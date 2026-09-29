Bangkok floods wipe out 80% of restaurant sales amid cash-flow crisis

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Business owners warn of severe liquidity risks as revenues collapse while fixed overheads and surging produce prices mount across the capital.

BANGKOK – Severe urban flooding across central Bangkok has plunged the capital’s restaurant industry into a critical liquidity crisis, with operators reporting revenue losses of up to 80% as commuting chaos deters diners and crippling supply-chain bottlenecks push up produce prices.

Reporting for Thansettakij, Sininat Phadungkan highlighted that while many eateries have escaped direct structural inundation, customer access, employee commutes, ingredient deliveries, and third-party courier services have all ground to a halt.

Sorathep Rojpotjanaruch, chairman of the Restaurant Operators Club and honorary advisor to the Thai Hostel Association, warned that small and medium-sized enterprise operators face severe financial strain as fixed operational costs—such as staff salaries, rent, and utility bills—remain unchanged despite the sudden collapse in sales.

“The current flooding differs from previous events because water has inundated several inner commercial hubs across Bangkok, including Phetchaburi, Ramkhamhaeng, Asok, Sukhumvit, and Lat Phrao,” Sorathep explained. “Even if a restaurant is not underwater, guests simply cannot travel.”

Illustrating the impact on trade, Sorathep noted that Steve Cafe & Cuisine’s Rama 6 branch in Soi Pradipat 2 suffered eight major group booking cancellations over a single weekend.

Although the venue itself remained dry, the vast majority of guests resided in flooded neighbourhoods and were unable to leave their homes.

Mounting Cash-Flow Risks and Operational Cuts

While larger establishments can withstand a week of reduced trading, Sorathep cautioned that an extended two-week flood period will trigger severe liquidity crises for smaller venues.

Should the disruption drag on for a full month, the fallout could spark temporary business closures, unpaid leave, and staff layoffs across the sector.

The timing is particularly punishing for business owners, coinciding with end-of-month payroll deadlines.

In response, operators are scrambling to implement immediate short-term survival measures, including drastically reducing perishable ingredient orders to prevent waste and shifting operational hours.

Many restaurants have cut early morning shifts, opting to open at noon and close by 6pm as evening dine-in traffic collapses.

Food delivery channels have offered little relief. Persistent rainfall and flooded thoroughfares have kept delivery riders off the roads, leaving online orders unfulfilled and stranded at counters.

Logistics Bottlenecks and Surging Ingredient Costs

The crisis has been further compounded by supply chain breakdowns. Rainfall, high tides, and drainage management challenges have disrupted wholesale agricultural markets and transport routes.

Prices for household staple vegetables — including Chinese kale, cucumbers, and yardlong beans — have already doubled in wholesale markets.

“Operators must simultaneously track inventory, staffing levels, and cash reserves to evaluate whether they can absorb fixed expenses for another two weeks or a month,” Sorathep stressed.

He urged government agencies to provide advance meteorological and water-management data to help businesses prepare, while calling for targeted financial relief and post-flood monitoring of wholesale food prices to prevent long-term inflation across the hospitality sector. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK