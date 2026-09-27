Bangkok floods force thousands into shelters

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More than 330mm of rain fell in some areas of Bangkok between Sept 24 and Sept 27, the weather agency said.

BANGKOK – Thousands of Bangkok residents awoke in shelters on Sept 27 after flooding triggered by days of heavy rain in the Thai capital inundated homes and roads, with some starting to dry out their homes and belongings.

Nearly 4,900 people have been evacuated to shelters, with around 52,000 households affected by the floods, which prompted a disaster declaration across the capital, according to the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA).

More than 330mm of rain fell in some areas of the city between Sept 24 and Sept 27 , the weather agency said.

Thailand is used to wet weather and September is the peak of the rainy season, but several Bangkok residents said it seemed worse in 2026 .

“Our house was underwater for about 30 hours,” said office worker Kosin Nilset, who lives along the Premprachakorn canal on the outskirts of the capital.

“This time, the water level is higher than the 2011 flood,” the 44-year-old added.

Widespread deluges across the South-east Asian country in 2011 killed more than 500 people and damaged millions of homes.

Kosin and his family lifted their belongings once they saw the water level was higher than the canal retaining wall, but their ground floor was still left soaked.

“At least tap water and electricity are working,” Kosin said, as he used a broom to sweep out water.

Pedestrians in plastic rain ponchos trudged through murky floodwaters in Bangkok’s east – knee-deep in some areas of a grocery store parking lot – floating their belongings in plastic tubs alongside them.

‘Sleeping on the table’

Water levels in Bangkok’s network of canals remained high on the morning of Sept 27 , with the authorities working to speed up drainage, the BMA said.

More rain was forecast throughout Sept 27 for Bangkok and its surrounding provinces, but would begin to taper off on Sept 28 , it said.

Scientists warn that the intensity and frequency of extreme weather events will increase as the planet continues to heat up because of fossil fuel emissions.

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt said in a Facebook Live post that several roads were still flooded and warned residents in the city to avoid unnecessary travel.

Chadchart visited a temporary shelter on the night of Sept 26 in a school in the Kheha Romklao area, where he said about 1,000 people were evacuated.

Some rested on cots and benches with their dogs in hallways, while others lay with blankets on the floors of classrooms where desks and chairs were pushed to the side.

Hundreds of city schools will be closed on Sept 28 , according to the BMA.

Some convenience stores had empty shelves over the weekend as residents raced to buy essentials.

The Prime Minister’s Office asked the public to avoid panic-buying and warned that price gouging was a criminal offence.

Thidarat Silsuwan, 56, who lives alone in her partially submerged house along the Premprachakorn canal, said: “I have been sleeping on the table for two days now.”

She did not want to go to a shelter as she cleaned up and salvaged her belongings.

“I tried to lift everything up, but I gave up on large electric appliances like the refrigerator and washing machine. I guess they are broken.” AFP