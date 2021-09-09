Bangkok charity conducting mass tests in city slum

BANGKOK • For families in Thailand struggling to survive on US$150 (S$202) a month in Bangkok's biggest slum, coronavirus swab tests are a luxury that few can afford.

The Khlong Toei slum - where an estimated 100,000 people live packed into tiny, overcrowded dwellings - has been a major concern as the country battles its third wave of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Now the Bangkok Community Help Foundation, a charity, has launched a mass testing drive to try to identify cases and help stop Khlong Toei from becoming a reservoir that reinfects the whole city.

The foundation said the programme - linked to guaranteed hospital beds for positive cases - was long overdue.

Almost 1,000 people have been swabbed in recent days, it said, with close to 50 coming back positive.

"There are many people living in very tight and confined spaces," the foundation's co-founder Friso Poldervaart told Agence France-Presse.

"In many cases, they are living with 10 people in a house... of maybe 20 sq m, which means if one has Covid-19, the rest have it.

"It's usually the case that if people (test positive), they are given a home isolation kit. The issue here is that they cannot home isolate."

Rice donations, mangosteen juice and a free lunch were among incentives the charity used to encourage hesitant residents to undergo a swab test.

As well as testing, the foundation has been delivering 3,000 meals a day to the community along with care packages and medications.

Lockdown restrictions have meant many people already on the poverty line in Khlong Toei lost jobs or income.

Since April, Thailand has been reeling from a deadly third wave of infections, with more than 1.3 million cases and 13,000 deaths.

The kingdom is also experiencing its worst economic performance since the 1997 Asian financial crisis.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE