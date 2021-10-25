Bangkok bars let creative juices flow in face of booze ban

BANGKOK • As gin bottles gather dust, a Bangkok bar owner is trying to keep his joint going through a Covid-19 booze ban with fruity mocktails seasoned with kratom, a recently decriminalised tropical herb.

The Thai capital's once-legendary nightlife has been hammered by a seven-month ban on alcohol service imposed to curb the spread of Covid-19, leaving pub and bar owners with a major headache.

Thailand has registered around 1.7 million infections, the lion's share recorded from April when the government called last orders following an outbreak traced to a cluster of high-end nightclubs.

With no government support, bar owners have been left with the choice of struggling to survive, flouting the prohibition rules or getting creative.

Before the pandemic, bar-hopping gin lovers flocked to Teens of Thailand, a lively cocktail bar on the fringe of Bangkok's Chinatown.

Now Teens has reopened at 60 per cent capacity, serving mocktails made with kratom, a leaf from the coffee family long used in parts of South-east Asia as a mild stimulant.

Kratom, which stimulates the same brain receptors as morphine, but with much milder effects, came off the Thai government's banned list in August.

The move threw Teens owner Niks Anuman-Rajadhon a lifeline, though kratom mocktails sell for just US$4 (S$5.40) compared with regular gin and tonics at US$11. "We don't have any choice, 15 to 20 per cent of income is enough to pay the team, pay the rent. That's it," Mr Niks told Agence France-Presse.

Draconian travel curbs imposed to fight the coronavirus have battered the economy, where tourism accounted for nearly 20 per cent of national income pre-pandemic.

Visitor numbers have collapsed from nearly 40 million a year, becoming a trickle and leaving the hospitality industry struggling to survive.

Mr Thanakorn Kuptajit, head of the Thai Alcohol Beverage Business Association, told local media he expects a 50 per cent drop in the value of the US$9 billion sector as a result of the ban.

Denied government support and forbidden to serve drinks in-house, bars and pubs are also banned from selling alcohol online.

As a result, some landlords in Bangkok have resorted to flouting the ban, serving booze discreetly in plain coffee mugs or soft drink cans.

But for those who have played by the rules, it has been a tough year.

In the upmarket expatriate hot spot of Thonglor, WTF Gallery Cafe co-owner Chris Wise says his business has been boarded up since April.

A handyman, two bar staff and an assistant have lost work or been put on reduced salaries.

WTF, which marked its 10th birthday earlier this year, was gearing up to reopen last week with the launch of a new Thai art exhibition and tapas menu.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha gave the industry some hope last week when he announced that as part of reopening the kingdom to tourism, the government plans to lift the alcohol ban in December.

But Mr Wise warned that with customer numbers reduced and less disposable income, the road to recovery will be long.

"I can't imagine it going back to what it was like pre-Covid-19," he told Agence France-Presse. "The sanook (enjoy), mai pen rai (no worries), sa bai dee (relaxed) life that Thais have is not coming back for a long time."

And the rule relaxation will be too little, too late for many businesses, Mr Niks said.

"It's a disaster. We have lost craftsmanship, we lost industry manpower. We lost good bars, good restaurants because of mismanagement from the government," he said, adding that his best bartenders are now working in other industries.

Now, as the clock ticks down to Thailand's reopening, customers at Teens sample the experimental kratom drinks menu.

One sips a mango-and-lime concoction served in a cup made of beeswax with honey foam - the slightly bitter tang of the kratom balanced out by the fruity sweetness.

Down the bar, Mr Pord, 40, tries his first kratom drink, the "Tiger Ear", which features garlic brine lime and soda. "It tastes like a sour plum. It's refreshing," he told Agence France-Presse.

