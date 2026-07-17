Bangkok bar fire: Victims died of cyanide poisoning within minutes, autopsies show

The victims had inhaled carbon monoxide and cyanide released during the fire at Rong Beer Na Lat Phrao on July 12.

BANGKOK – Preliminary evidence from the investigation into the July 12 fatal fire at Rong Beer Na Lat Phrao indicates that an overloaded electrical system may have triggered a short circuit, while an emergency exit near the toilets was reportedly bolted shut when the blaze broke out.

The Metropolitan Police Bureau commissioner, Police Lieutenant-General Siam Boonsom, met investigators at Phahon Yothin Police Station on July 16 to review the case file, witness testimony and evidence gathered from the venue.

More than 106 people have been questioned, including the business’ management and employees, relatives of those killed or injured, forensic officers, engineers and electricity officials. Investigators are also seeking testimony from electricians previously involved in alterations at the premises.

Electrical system under scrutiny

Information supplied by the Metropolitan Electricity Authority has become a central part of the investigation.

The venue originally applied for a 30/100 electricity supply but later consumed more power and sought an upgrade. However, the police said the business repeatedly told electricity officials that it was not ready when officials attempted to inspect the premises.

Investigators suspect that electrical work might subsequently have been carried out without an official inspection, potentially causing the system to become overloaded before a short circuit started the fire.

Police are awaiting formal findings from the Police Forensic Science Office, the Institute of Forensic Medicine and the Engineering Institute of Thailand, along with documents from the district office, before reaching a final conclusion on the cause.

Emergency exit reportedly secured with a bolt

Statements from employees and some of the first customers to escape have also focused attention on an emergency exit near the toilets.

According to the police, the door had been secured with a bolt before the fire, although emergency exits are normally required to remain readily accessible. Those trying to use it had to remove the bolt before they could leave.

Investigators will assess how the locked door affected the evacuation and whether all four entrances and exits complied with safety standards. They are also checking whether the venue had conducted emergency evacuation drills.

Forensic officers have completed their examination of the premises, although the authorities are still awaiting their official report on the exits, ceiling materials and other possible building irregularities.

Toxic fumes identified in fatalities

Forensic findings presented to police showed that those who died had inhaled carbon monoxide and cyanide released during the fire.

Siam, the bureau commissioner, said the gases prevented the body’s tissues from receiving oxygen and could become fatal within minutes when high concentrations are inhaled.

Several police officers who entered the building to help customers experienced respiratory irritation and severe smoke inhalation. They were treated at Police General Hospital and have since been discharged.

The national police chief has instructed the Metropolitan Police Bureau and personnel authorities to review benefits, awards and official commendations for the officers involved in the rescue operation.

Financial trail and hidden partners investigated

Police are expanding the inquiry beyond the immediate cause of the blaze to establish who owned, managed or benefited financially from the business.

Company registration documents list the injured owner and the owner’s mother. The owner remained on a ventilator but was reported to be gradually improving, while the mother had not yet been questioned because she was not believed to have taken part in daily operations.

The owner’s elder sister, who was described as a member of the management team, has already given a statement.

Investigators are also examining claims that other people may have been undeclared or informal partners. They are reviewing the venue’s financial records to identify where profits were transferred after expenses and wages were paid.

Anyone found to have shared in the profits or participated in managing the venue could face legal action, police said.

Owner expected to face charges after recovery

No charges had been filed at the time of the police briefing.

Investigators expect to charge the owner once the owner’s condition improves sufficiently to communicate. Possible allegations include negligence causing death and serious injury, negligence resulting in a fire, unauthorised building alterations and operating beyond the scope of the venue’s licence.

The police will also investigate whether district officials failed to inspect the building properly or neglected their duties. Any official found responsible could face legal proceedings.

The completed case file will combine forensic, medical, engineering and district office evidence. The police said the investigation is being expedited under instructions from the prime minister and will be forwarded to prosecutors and the court once all official reports have been received. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK