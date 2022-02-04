Bali welcomes first international tourist flight in nearly two years

DENPASAR • Indonesia's holiday island of Bali welcomed its first direct flight carrying foreign tourists for nearly two years, but just a handful of visitors were on board to enter quarantine upon arrival.

A Garuda Indonesia flight from Tokyo arrived in Bali at 4.33pm yesterday with six foreigners and six Indonesians aboard, said Ms Ida Ayu Indah Yustikarini, an official of the Bali Government Tourism Office.

Though the island officially opened to visitors from China, New Zealand, Japan and a few other countries in mid-October last year, there have been no direct non-cargo flights since then.

The six foreign tourists arriving from Tokyo were travelling using business visas because the new rules for tourists were not ready when they applied to visit the island, said Ms Yustikarini.

Indonesia has said restarting international flights is intended to boost Bali's battered tourism sector, which usually accounts for 54 per cent of the island's economy.

Known for its surfing, temples, waterfalls and nightlife, Bali drew 6.2 million foreign visitors in 2019, the year before Covid-19 struck. The entire country recorded just 1.6 million foreign visitors last year, down 61.57 per cent from 2020.

Indonesia's South-east Asian neighbour Thailand resumed quarantine-free entry for vaccinated visitors from Tuesday, and the Philippines will do the same from next Thursday.

Vaccinated tourists to Bali must quarantine for between five and seven days at hotels or on vessels offshore.

Bali's slow reopening comes as Indonesia has been seeing a steady increase in Covid-19 cases, primarily driven by the Omicron variant.

The country on Wednesday reported nearly 18,000 infections, the highest tally since last August.

Singapore Airlines said last week it would resume flights to Bali from Singapore starting on Feb 16.

Last week, Indonesia opened Bintan and Batam, islands close to Singapore, to visitors from the city-state, though visitors are confined to specific resort areas.

REUTERS