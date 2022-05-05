Bali grappling with legacy of pandemic even as visitors return

At the Warung Cantina, owner Made Sukertia, 43, surveys his guests as they settle into their seats just ahead of sunset on a clear day.

Mr Made's modest establishment, where a grilled mahi-mahi and ice cold Bintang cost the equivalent of $10, has seen challenges since it opened under a few sheets of blue tarpaulin in 1998 without permits.

The government shut the eatery on Batu Belig Beach near Seminyak four times, Mr Made told The Straits Times, only for him to reopen it each time. It bounced back from other shocks too, including the Asian financial crisis that triggered the ouster of then President Suharto in 1998, and the terror attacks that rocked the island a few years later.

And now as Bali's US$10 billion (S$13.8 billion) tourist industry, which employed a quarter of a million people and made up the vast majority of the island's gross domestic product, sputters back to life, a fresh start is once again in the offing.

"This was the biggest challenge we faced, but now things are improving," said Mr Made, referring to the Covid-19 pandemic. "I think they will get better from now on."

The most recent government data showed a sharp rebound in the number of tourists.

On Monday, the first day of the post-Ramadan holidays, arrivals totalled more than 3,900, according to immigration data.

That compares with average daily arrivals of 2,200 during the previous month, itself a more than fourfold increase since March - thanks to a sudden influx of United States and Australian travellers, said Bali Governor Wayan Koster.

The addition of Thai Airways and Emirates this week brings to 16 the number of foreign airlines now flying to the holiday island, the airport authorities here said.

Even so, with 65 per cent of the adults having received a booster shot, Bali adds fewer than 30 new Covid-19 cases a day.

Rising visitor numbers and evidence of a pandemic in retreat bode well not only for the island's tourism industry but also its slate of high-profile conferences, including the Group of 20 summit set for November, Mr Wayan told the local media.

"We need to keep this momentum so the industry can recover after its two-year slump," he said.

But recovery still has some way to go.

Movement restrictions still prevent Chinese holidaymakers - Bali's second-biggest tourism market - from venturing abroad.

Visitor numbers, though growing fast, are at a fraction of their pre-pandemic levels. An average day in May 2019 saw four times as many overseas visitors arriving on twice as many airlines to spend in a day what many Indonesians earn in a month.

The sudden influx of domestic holidaymakers following Ramadan and the rapid recovery in the number of overseas arrivals are also creating headaches for the authorities.

Unscrupulous hotel owners who failed to maintain their properties during the pandemic are advertising rooms with photographs from earlier times when they were in better condition, said Mr Bagus Agung Partha Adnyana, head of the Bali Tourism Board and himself a hotel owner.

He said officials plan to crack down on dishonest advertising.

Still, hoteliers are keeping half of the island's 140,000 rooms in mothballs on worries that the authorities may slam on the brakes by reinstating testing and travel restrictions, he added.