Malaysia Bureau Chief
Officers from the dangerous chemicals special unit of the Fire and Rescue Department of Malaysia disinfecting an office in a government department in Negeri Sembilan yesterday.PHOTO: BERNAMA
People waiting to be vaccinated against Covid-19 yesterday in Shah Alam, in Selangor, as part of a voluntary vaccination programme. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Malaysia's awkward balancing act between "lives and livelihoods" has finally led to a crisis in the healthcare system, as Covid-19 cases hit new highs repeatedly this month.

But the government is refusing to impose a full-scale movement control order (MCO) similar to that which successfully brought daily cases down to single digits a year ago. It is banking on achieving herd immunity by the end of the year instead of risking economic collapse.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 25, 2021, with the headline 'Balancing act between 'lives and livelihoods' leads to health crisis'. Subscribe
