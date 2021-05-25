For Subscribers
Asian Insider - Coronavirus: Resurgence in Asia
Balancing act between 'lives and livelihoods' leads to health crisis
Critical care wards filled beyond capacity since soft-touch MCO came into force
Malaysia's awkward balancing act between "lives and livelihoods" has finally led to a crisis in the healthcare system, as Covid-19 cases hit new highs repeatedly this month.
But the government is refusing to impose a full-scale movement control order (MCO) similar to that which successfully brought daily cases down to single digits a year ago. It is banking on achieving herd immunity by the end of the year instead of risking economic collapse.