Baby found in American's luggage at Manila airport

MANILA • An American woman was taken into custody early yesterday morning at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (Naia) after the authorities found a baby inside her luggage.

Bureau of Immigration deputy spokesman Melvin Mabulac identified the woman as Ms Jennifer Talbot, 43. She was subsequently turned over to the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) for questioning.

Mr Mabulac told Inquirer.net that Ms Talbot was supposed to leave the country for the United States when airport officers at Naia Terminal 3 discovered the undocumented "infant" in her bag around 6.20am.

Mr Mabulac said they could not confirm the age of the infant or if Ms Talbot was a legal guardian of the baby, since the authorities did not find any travel document to indicate the child's information.

He also said Ms Talbot could not present any applicable document to show that she has the authority to take the baby with her abroad.

"We could not identify the infant, that's why we turned it over. The NBI is further checking if there are other violations," Mr Mabulac noted. Meanwhile, he said the baby would be taken to the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

