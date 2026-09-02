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Baby found alive in sanitary bin at Penang airport toilet

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The police have reportedly detained a man and a woman believed to be linked to the case at Penang International Airport.

The police have reportedly detained a man and a woman believed to be linked to the case at Penang International Airport.

PHOTO: PENANG INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT/FACEBOOK

GEORGE TOWN – A newborn is believed to have been found alive inside a sanitary bin at a toilet at the Penang International Airport in Malaysia on Sept 1.

According to news reports, the baby was said to have been delivered shortly before it was discovered, with the placenta and umbilical cord still attached.

The shocking discovery was captured in three videos that have since gone viral on social media.

The police have reportedly detained a man and a woman believed to be linked to the case. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.