Baby elephant rescued from manhole in Thailand

BANGKOK • A baby elephant was rescued from a manhole in central Thailand after its mother was sedated to allow the operation to proceed, wildlife officials said.

The one-year-old calf fell into the drainage trough on the outskirts of a golf course in Nakhon Nayok province early on Wednesday.

Its distressed mother, believed to belong to an elephant herd travelling through the nearby jungle, stayed with the infant as it was unable to climb out of the steep pit.

The pair were discovered by a passing resident, who quickly alerted wildlife officials and the Khao Yai National Park authorities.

Would-be rescuers were initially unable to help the baby elephant due to the presence of its worried mother, and had to tranquillise the older creature. Unfortunately, the mother elephant then tumbled partially into the hole before being pulled out - with the help of a digger - and later revived, according to the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plants Conservation.

The calf was eventually rescued and reunited with its mother.

AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE, REUTERS