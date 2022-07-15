Baby elephant pulled from Thailand manhole in dramatic rescue

Updated
Published
31 min ago

BANGKOK (AFP, REUTERS) - A baby elephant was dramatically rescued from a manhole in central Thailand after his mother was sedated to allow the operation to proceed, wildlife officials said.

The one-year-old calf fell into the drainage trough on the outskirts of the Royal Hills golf course in Nakhon Nayok province in the early hours of Wednesday (July 13) morning.

Its distressed mother, believed to belong to an elephant herd travelling through the nearby jungle, stayed with the infant as it was unable to climb out of the steep and slippery pit.

The pair were discovered by a passing resident, who quickly alerted wildlife officials and Khao Yai National Park authorities to the pachyderm's plight.

Would-be rescuers were initially unable to help the baby elephant due to the presence of its worried mother, and were forced to tranquilise the older creature.

Unfortunately, the mother elephant then tumbled partially into the hole before being pulled out - with the help of a digger - and later revived, according to the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plants Conservation.

The calf was eventually rescued from the pit and reunited with its mother, with park authorities confirming that the pair had safely returned to the jungle.

More On This Topic
Acres rescues bird stuck to a tree branch with glue-like substance in Choa Chu Kang
Two stranded humpback whales rescued in Argentina

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top