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Baby among four killed in multi-vehicle crash on Malaysia’s East-West Highway

The victims comprised two men, a woman and a baby girl.

IPOH – Four people, including a baby girl, were killed while a boy was injured in a crash involving a lorry and two cars along the East-West Highway near Gerik.

The victims comprised two men, a woman and a baby girl.

Gerik Fire and Rescue Station chief Mohd Rais Mahmud said the accident occurred along the highway from the Kelantan direction towards Gerik on Oct 4.

He said the department received a distress call at 12.56pm.

Mohd Rais said a team of eight firefighters from the Gerik Fire and Rescue Station arrived at the scene at 1.42pm, about 41km from the station.

“Upon arrival, we found that the accident involved a lorry and two cars, with two victims trapped inside one of the cars.

“Four victims travelling in a car were confirmed dead at the scene, while a boy was injured,” he added.

He said the bodies were handed over to the police for further action, while the injured victim was taken to hospital for treatment. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK