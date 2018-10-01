Azmin Ali wins Johor leg of PKR elections, beating Rafizi Ramli by 527 votes

JOHOR BARU (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Incumbent Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) deputy president Azmin Ali won the Johor leg of the party elections, beating vice-president Rafizi Ramli by a margin of 527 votes.

The Economic Affairs Minister garnered 4,503 votes for the party's deputy president post while the former Pandan MP received 3,976 votes.

This is the second time that Datuk Seri Azmin has beaten Mr Rafizi in the hotly contested battle.

Mr Azmin had beaten Mr Rafizi in the Penang leg with a 176-vote majority, and in Johor, he has increased his lead over his rival.

The poll was held in all 24 divisions in Johor on Sunday (Sept 30).

Unlike the disruptions seen in the PKR elections in Kedah and Penang a week ago, the party polls in Johor went through without any untoward incident.

Central election committee (JPP) chairman Rashid Din said he was satisfied with the process, which did not see any scuffles in all 24 divisions in the state.

He pointed out that the e-voting process also went through very well and without any problem or hassle for party voters throughout the state.

Meanwhile, Johor deputy PKR chief Jimmy Puah Wee Tse won the Pulai division, beating incumbent A. Sivagami Devi by 33 votes.

Mr Puah, who is also the state exco in charge of International Trade, Investment and Utilities, garnered 193 votes while Mr Sivagami received 160 votes.

There was a surprise in the Gelang Patah division, which saw a five-cornered fight for the chief's post.

Incumbent M. S Murugan, who received 100 votes, lost to Mr S. Yugeswaran, who got 162 votes.

Johor Baru MP Akmal Nasir, who was also in a three-cornered fight for the national PKR Youth Chief post, easily won as Johor Baru division chief.

Mr Akmal received 220 votes and defeated Mr Richard Tan Wun Chyau, who got 121 votes.