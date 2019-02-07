Azmin Ali gets visits from several VIPs after operation

KLANG • Malaysia's Economic Affairs Minister Azmin Ali received several important visitors over the past two days as he recuperated from gall bladder surgery.

The Malaysian King, Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Sultan Ahmad Shah, and Dr Siti Hasmah Ali, the wife of Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, visited Datuk Seri Azmin in hospital on the first day of Chinese New Year on Tuesday.

As he convalesced at home yesterday, Mr Azmin was visited by Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president Anwar Ibrahim and his wife, Deputy Prime Minister Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

Other visitors included Selangor Menteri Besar Amirudin Shari and Deputy Primary Industries Minister Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin, as well as their spouses.

Mr Azmin, who is on one-month medical leave, was discharged from a private hospital on Tuesday where he had undergone surgery.

According to Mr Shamsul Iskandar, Mr Azmin was recuperating well and would be resting at home.

Mr Azmin is deputy president of PKR, and ties between him and Datuk Seri Anwar have been going through a rough patch recently.

Pictures of the visitors with Mr Azmin were posted on the Twitter account of his daughter Farah Amira Mohamed Azmin.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK