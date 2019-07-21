Azmin acknowledges Anwar's acceptance of police investigation findings on viral sex video

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) deputy president Azmin Ali has taken note of Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim's comments on Saturday (July 20) that he accepted the findings of a police investigation into a series of viral sex video clips that emerged in June.

The party has seen bitter infighting between rival camps of PKR president Anwar and Datuk Seri Azmin since the videos of two men engaging in sex acts surfaced, prompting allegations that Mr Azmin Ali was one of the men involved in the video.

"After looking at Anwar's full statement, I acknowledge his stand that he has accepted findings of the investigation announced by the IGP (Inspector General of Police) that cleared me of any involvement in the defamatory video," Mr Azmin tweeted on Saturday.

Datuk Seri Azmin's comments followed an announcement by Mr Anwar at a retreat held by the party in Port Dickson on Saturday, which Azmin did not attend.

"We are glad with the assertion that Azmin is not involved based on the facial recognition process, which has turned out to be negative as they can't establish the characters in the sex clip," Anwar had said on Saturday.

"On allegations that there are members and party leaders involved in the distribution of said video, PKR will not hesitate to take action according to the party constitution if any members are involved and convicted by law,"he added.

Malaysia's police chief Abdul Hamid Bador had said on Thursday (July 18) that CyberSecurity Malaysia, the agency tasked with forensic analysis of the video, could not identify those in the video through facial recognition, but deemed there was a high probability the video was authentic. He added that the police investigation were still ongoing.

In a follow-up tweet, Mr Azmin also said that he also took note that stern action would be taken against any PKR leaders or members involved in spreading the video.

"This is in line with my earlier statement that all forms of gutter politics must be rejected," he said.