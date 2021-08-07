Awards and gifts await Indonesia's golden Olympic shuttlers

A five billion rupiah (S$472,000) reward each, meatball outlets, cows, houses and apartments await shuttlers Greysia Polii and Apriyani Rahayu who won the gold medal in the women's doubles at the Tokyo Olympics. And there will be more as business associations and corporations have come forward to make prize announcements almost every day.

The prize money comes from President Joko Widodo's administration, which has also promised three billion rupiah for a silver medallist and one billion rupiah for a bronze medallist.