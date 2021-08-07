ASIAN INSIDER

Awards and gifts await Indonesia's golden Olympic shuttlers

President Joko Widodo in a video call with shuttlers Greysia Polii (at right) and Apriyani Rahayu after their win on Monday. Behind the athletes is their coach Eng Hian. PHOTO: INDONESIA'S PRESIDENTIAL PALACE
Wahyudi Soeriaatmadja‍  Indonesia Correspondent In Jakarta
  • Published
    1 hour ago
A five billion rupiah (S$472,000) reward each, meatball outlets, cows, houses and apartments await shuttlers Greysia Polii and Apriyani Rahayu who won the gold medal in the women's doubles at the Tokyo Olympics. And there will be more as business associations and corporations have come forward to make prize announcements almost every day.

The prize money comes from President Joko Widodo's administration, which has also promised three billion rupiah for a silver medallist and one billion rupiah for a bronze medallist.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 07, 2021, with the headline 'Awards and gifts await Indonesia's golden Olympic shuttlers'. Subscribe
