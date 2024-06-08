Authorities warn of bogus marriage agents amid rise in Malaysians getting married in southern Thailand

NARATHIWAT - For less than RM2,500 (S$720), Malaysian couples can get a marriage certificate in Thailand. That is how easy it is to get hitched, for those wanting a second wife.

And the number of Malaysians getting married in southern Thailand is growing.

However, a local marriage agent warned Malaysian couples - especially Muslims - that they would face endless problems if they hire illegal agents to facilitate their marriage solemnisation.

The agent, who requested to speak on the condition of anonymity, said those who seek illegal marriage services will go through a marriage ceremony using a ‘kadi’ (a religious official that can solemnise a marriage) who is unrecognised by the authorities.

“The ceremony arranged by illegal agents is usually done in rural villages along border towns. In some cases, they will abscond with your money.

“They also act as syndicate members offering various services such as transport and accommodation,” the agent said.

A textile trader who wished to be known only as Azmin experienced this when he got married in 2023. He paid RM2,000 to a syndicate member who disappeared without providing a valid marriage certificate.

“We were taken to a village in Sungai Golok and solemnised before a ‘kadi’. But after agreeing to provide us with a marriage certificate for our (marriage ceremony) back in Malaysia, the agent vanished without a trace,” he said.

Mr Azmin said he later sought a friend’s help to get solemnised again in Narathiwat; this time, with a ‘kadi’ appointed by the Thailand Islamic Religious Council.

The Malaysian consul-general in Songkhla, Mr Ahmad Fahmi Ahmad Sarkawi, said the Consulate-General is aware of the existence of a syndicate preying on couples wanting to get married in border towns.

“It’s not easy to track down these syndicate members. After the wedding ceremony, the illegal agents will not come to the consulate to submit their client’s documents for authentication,” he said.

Mr Ahmad Fahmi advised Malaysian couples to engage only a ‘kadi’ recognised by the Islamic Religious Council in southern Thailand.

“Malaysian couples must submit their documentation at the consulate to ensure (their marriage) is valid and to avoid being conned by syndicate members,” he said.

He added that once the documents are endorsed by the consulate, the couples can register their marriage back in Malaysia.

“This is very important because if they fail to do so, although their marriage may be considered valid from a syariah perspective, problems may arise later when their child cannot enrol in school or when their child’s status cannot be determined in the future,” he said.