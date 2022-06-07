Australian PM pledges stronger cooperation with Indonesia on trade, security, climate

JAKARTA • Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese yesterday heralded a deepening relationship with close neighbour Indonesia, pledging stronger cooperation on trade, security and climate change during his first bilateral foreign visit to the country.

Mr Albanese accompanied his host, President Joko Widodo, for a ride through the presidential palace in the town of Bogor on bamboo bicycles before they began their formal talks.

Stressing the importance of engaging with South-east Asia's largest economy, the new Australian leader brought with him a high-profile business delegation, along with Foreign Minister Penny Wong and Trade Minister Don Farrell.

"Indonesia is on track to be one of the world's five largest economies," said Mr Albanese. "Revitalising our trade and investment relationship is a priority for my government." Mr Albanese's Indonesia visit is his first for one-on-one talks with a foreign leader.

He said Australia would work to realise the potential of the Indonesia-Australia Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (IA-CEPA) and also offer technical expertise for the development of Indonesia's planned green, high-tech capital, Nusantara.

Mr Albanese also reiterated a A$470 million (S$466 million) pledge over four years for development in Indonesia and the region, a A$200 million climate and infrastructure partnership with Indonesia, and the creation of a South-east Asia office in Australia's department of foreign affairs.

"True to my government's ambitious climate targets, I want better access to affordable, reliable and secure clean energy right across our region, as we transition to a net-zero world together," he said.

President Widodo emphasised the importance of the neighbours strengthening their bilateral commitments. He also reiterated the importance of the strategic economic partnership and IA-CEPA, which will allow more Indonesians to work in Australia, the recent opening of a Monash University campus in greater Jakarta, and the importance of food security and sustainability.

The trip comes as Australia's new Labor government signals a greater emphasis on relations with South-east Asia and climate change, an issue crucial to its Pacific neighbours, as it navigates ties with a more assertive China.

The Australian leader also pledged increased cooperation on defence and maritime security and safety, amid rising tension between China and the United States in the Indo-Pacific, he told reporters.

Mr Albanese is also scheduled to meet Mr Lim Jock Hoi, the Jakarta-based secretary-general of Asean, before heading to Makassar in eastern Indonesia.

