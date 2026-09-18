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Australian man pleads not guilty to Thai suitcase murder

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Simon Peter Carman (fourth from left) was arrested at a Bangkok airport in June as he prepared to take a flight back to Australia.

Simon Peter Carman (fourth from left) was arrested at a Bangkok airport in June as he prepared to take a flight back to Australia.

PHOTO: REUTERS

  • An Australian man, Simon Peter Carman, pleaded not guilty to murdering a 17-year-old girl in Thailand, claiming self-defence and mistaken belief about her age.
  • The victim's body was found suffocated inside a suitcase near a railway track in Pattaya, a city known for tourism and nightlife.
  • Carman was denied bail due to flight risk; he faces charges including murder, body concealment, and indecent acts with a minor, with the next court hearing on October 12.

AI generated

BANGKOK – An Australian accused of murdering a teenage girl in Thailand and abandoning her body in a suitcase pleaded not guilty in court on Sept 18, citing self-defence.

Simon Peter Carman, 45, was arrested at a Bangkok airport in June as he prepared to take a flight back to Australia, after the 17-year-old victim’s friend had reported her missing.

The young woman’s body was found in a suitcase near a railway track in Pattaya, a seaside resort city south of the capital Bangkok.

Police said she died of suffocation.

Carman appeared on Sept 18 at Pattaya Provincial Court, where he denied all charges, citing “self-defence and a mistaken belief about the victim’s age”, a court statement said. It did not elaborate further.

The Australian is charged with murder, concealing a body and taking a minor aged between 15 and 18 for indecent purposes.

The court denied Carman’s bail application after prosecutors opposed his release, saying he posed a flight risk. The next court date was set for Oct 12.

Police previously said CCTV footage showed him entering a condominium in Pattaya with the girl and leaving that evening carrying a large black suitcase.

The case put the spotlight on Pattaya, which is popular with foreign tourists for its beaches and nightlife, but also has a reputation for sex tourism. AFP

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Thai family mourns teen girl found dead in suitcase as Australian arrested
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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.