Australia expected to pass changes to landmark media law

CANBERRA • Australian lawmakers are expected to approve amendments to landmark legislation to force Facebook and Alphabet's Google to pay media companies for news content, despite opposition from some minor political parties.

The government introduced amendments to the so-called Media Bargaining Code after Facebook last week escalated a dispute over the new laws by blocking Australian users from sharing and viewing news content on its popular social media platform.

Australia's Senate began debating the amendments yesterday.

The ruling conservative Liberal Party does not have a majority in the Upper House, but support from the opposition Labor Party is expected to be enough to pass the Bill.

"What we've sworn to do is create a level playing field," Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg told Sky News yesterday.

"We've sought to sustain public interest journalism in this country, and we've also sought to enhance and encourage those commercial deals between the parties."

Facebook on Tuesday said it would restore Australian users' access to news in the light of the compromise it had reached with the government.

In one major change, Mr Frydenberg will be given the discretion to decide that either Facebook or Google need not be subject to the code, if they make a "significant contribution to the sustainability of the Australian news industry".

The original legislation had required the tech giants to submit to forced arbitration if they could not reach a commercial deal with Australian news companies for their content, effectively allowing the government to set a price.

Some politicians and media companies are concerned that the change allows Mr Frydenberg to exempt Facebook or Google from the new laws even if they do not strike deals with all media companies, to the detriment of smaller publishers.

