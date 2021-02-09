Australia calls for immediate release of detained economist

CANBERRA • The Myanmar authorities should immediately release Dr Sean Turnell, an economist and adviser to deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi, following his weekend arrest, Australia's Foreign Minister Marise Payne said.

Dr Turnell had said on Saturday that he was being detained, the first known arrest of a foreign national since the Feb 1 military coup that overthrew Ms Suu Kyi's elected government.

Australia - which summoned Myanmar's ambassador over the detention - has been in contact with Dr Turnell, Ms Payne said yesterday.

"We have called for the immediate release of Australian citizen Professor Turnell from detention in Myanmar. Our embassy has been providing Professor Turnell with extensive support during this ordeal," Ms Payne told reporters in Sydney.

Dr Turnell is a professor of economics at Macquarie University in Sydney and has been advising Ms Suu Kyi on economic policy for several years.

Police fired water cannon at protesters in the Myanmar capital Naypyitaw yesterday as tens of thousands of people across the country joined a third day of demonstrations against the military's removal of Ms Suu Kyi's government a week ago.

"I guess you will soon hear of it, but I am being detained," Dr Turnell said. "Being charged with something, but not sure what. I am fine and strong, and not guilty of anything," he said, adding a smile emoji.

