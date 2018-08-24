Aussie consulate in Surabaya steps up security after threat

JAKARTA • Australia's consulate in the Indonesian city of Surabaya boosted security measures yesterday after a social media post urged militants to "kill" its officials there.

The nation's Department of Foreign Affairs updated its travel advisory yesterday, noting that Australian officials in Surabaya would not be attending an event at the Airlangga University in the city "due to heightened security concerns".

Two security sources in Indonesia, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the elevated security threat related to a social media posting that urged Indonesians in Surabaya and East Java province to "kill these Australian officials".

"Australia is a member of the international coalition against the Islamic State, which massacred thousands of Muslims. Revenge the blood of Muslims," said the message, which was reviewed by Reuters and verified by officials as the source of concern.

A security source in Indonesia said the posting on the Telegram app, which later spread to other social media platforms, appeared to have originated in the Netherlands.

"It's not that credible," the source told Reuters. "(There is) no evidence of capability or anyone local responding to this message."

Australia opened the consulate in Surabaya earlier this month.

In May, a series of suicide bombings in Surabaya killed about 30 people, including the attackers. The Islamic State in Iraq and Syria group claimed responsibility for the attacks, the worst in Indonesia for more than a decade. Since then, Indonesian police have detained nearly 250 suspected militants and killed 21 others.

Indonesia, which has grappled with violent Islamist militancy for almost two decades, is in the midst of hosting the Asian Games in the capital Jakarta and the city of Palembang in Sumatra.

Neither the threat on social media nor the Australian advisory said the Asian Games was a target.

Even so, the advisory says the Australian government continues to "receive information indicating terrorists may be planning attacks in Indonesia". The overall level of Australia's advice was not changed. It warns travellers to "exercise a high degree of caution" in Indonesia.

