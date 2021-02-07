Aussie adviser to Suu Kyi detained in Myanmar

BANGKOK/MELBOURNE • Dr Sean Turnell, an Australian economic adviser to Myanmar's ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi, said in a message to Reuters yesterday that he had been detained, days after Ms Suu Kyi was overthrown in a coup.

"I guess you will soon hear of it but I am being detained," he said.

"Being charged with something, but not sure what. I am fine and strong, and not guilty of anything," he added, with a smile emoji.

He later told the BBC that he had been confined to his hotel.

"Everyone's being very polite... but obviously I'm not free to move or anything like that," he said.

Attempts to contact Dr Turnell by phone were unsuccessful earlier yesterday.

This is the first known arrest of a foreign national in Myanmar since the army seized power alleging fraud in a Nov 8 election that Ms Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) won in a landslide. No comment was immediately available from Australia's foreign ministry.

Dr Turnell is a professor of economics at Macquarie University in Sydney and has been advising Ms Suu Kyi on economic policy for several years.

A senior NLD member, who asked not to be named, said Dr Turnell had earlier ceased his work advising Ms Suu Kyi on the South-east Asian nation's economy.

Yesterday, several thousand protesters gathered in Australia's second-largest city of Melbourne denouncing the coup and demanding Ms Suu Kyi's release.

