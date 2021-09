Aukus pact no threat to Indo-Pacific stability, US envoy says

JAKARTA • A defence pact involving Australia, the United States and Britain is no threat to Indo-Pacific stability and is not aimed at any one country, a US envoy said yesterday, amid concern in a region where China's influence is on the rise.

Indonesia is worried that the pact, known as Aukus, under which Australia will obtain nuclear submarine technology from the US, would worsen an "arms race and power projection" in the region.

Malaysia's concerns are similar, while neighbour the Philippines, a US treaty ally, is behind it.

"This will reinforce our ongoing cooperation with key countries like Indonesia to make sure that we have a free and open Indo-Pacific that respects the rule of law," US ambassador to Indonesia, Mr Kim Sung, told a virtual forum.

He said he is not worried about an arms race or nuclear proliferation, calling it a "forward looking, positive"initiative that would work in Indonesia's favour.

Aukus is largely seen as a response by Western allies to avert a Chinese hegemony in South-east Asia and beyond, particularly the South China Sea, a conduit for a third of ship-borne trade, in which Beijing claims historical sovereignty.

Indonesia earlier this month increased patrols in response to American and Chinese vessels.

"We are not asking any countries, including Indonesia, to make choices between US and any other country," Mr Kim said of Aukus, adding that the three allies have strong respect for the centrality of the Association of South-east Asian Nations (Asean) bloc.

He also praised Indonesia's climate change efforts, particularly reducing greenhouse gas emission and deforestation.

Asked about its restive easternmost region of Papua, Mr Kim said Washington did not support separatism anywhere, but did have concerns over fundamental freedoms in the militarised region and urged talks between the government and local communities.

REUTERS