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AUKUS on track for Australia subs in early 2030s, Marles says

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CEBU, Philippines, Oct 28 - Australian Defence Minister Richard Marles said on Wednesday the country remains on track to acquire its first nuclear-powered submarine from the United States.

• "We're working at a pace to delivering the optimal pathway to Australia acquiring a nuclear-powered submarine capability," Marles said in an interview.

• Marles said Australia is on track to receive Virginia-class submarines from the US from around 2030 under the AUKUS submarine partnership that also includes Britain.

• Marles met US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on the sidelines of ASEAN meetings in the Philippines, describing the alliance "as important today as it's ever been".

• Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said in August the defence pact remained "full steam ahead" REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.