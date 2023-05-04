Attempts to topple government will chase away foreign investors, says Malaysian envoy

PETALING JAYA - Attempts from the opposition to topple Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s unity government will make it difficult for its ambassadors to convince foreign investors to invest in Malaysia, said one of the country’s envoys.

Malaysia’s ambassador to the United States, Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz, said such attempts will portray the country as unstable and this will cause investors to lose confidence.

“Malaysia’s ambassadors have the duty to gain foreign investors’ confidence in investing in the country. Investors in America are particular about the stability of the country before investing.

“I fully support Johor Ruler who said it is important to maintain the stability of the unity government,” he told broadcaster Astro Awani.

Johor’s Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar voiced his concerns on Wednesday about attempts from opposition parties to topple the government, even though six months have passed since the 15th General Election (GE15).

He added the people had placed high hopes in GE15 and voted for 222 Members of Parliament to bring back political stability to the country.

The Sultan also called on people to safeguard the country’s economy, peace and stability.

Mr Nazri said Malaysian ambassadors in other countries are also worried if there are efforts to topple the unity government, as foreign investors will be dissuaded from investing.

Mr Nazri had spoken to the Malaysian diaspora in America, and they fully supported Datuk Seri Anwar’s efforts to end corruption.

“They care about the country’s stability and they support the Prime Minister’s efforts to end corruption.

“They claim that Members of Parliament who want to topple the government might be motivated out of corruption,” he said.

Mr Nazri advised MPs to respect the unity government as supported by the Malaysian King, Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah.

“It should be remembered that the government was formed according to the Constitution after none of the parties and coalition could form a government.

“The King had carried out his duty based on the Constitution by advising for the unity government to be formed and Anwar to be made Prime Minister.

“MPs should prove their loyalty to the King by maintaining stability in the country,” he said. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK