At least 5 killed in twin explosions in southern Philippines

MANILA - Two explosions rocked the insurgency-plagued town of Jolo in the southern Philippines on Monday (Aug 24), killing at least five people.

Initial reports said the first explosion happened at around noon.

The target seemed to have been a military truck parked in front of a commercial building near the Jolo town plaza.

At least five soldiers were killed in the first explosion, according to an early military dispatch.

A second blast happened at around 1pm, drawing parallel to a twin attack on a Catholic cathedral, also in Jolo, in January last year. At least 20 were killed and over 100 injured in that attack. It is not clear if there was any casualty in the second attack on Monday.

The counter-terrorism think tank Site Intelligence Group re-posted on its website a claim by Islamic State militants that six Filipino soldiers were killed.

A Jakarta-based analyst said there were "an undetermined number of fatalities", both soldiers and civilians.

Captain Rex Payot, a spokesman of Joint Task Force Sulu, said the soldiers involved were assisting officials coordinating the government's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

"There was a heavy explosion, but we cannot give you thorough details yet," he told reporters.