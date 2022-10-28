At least 42 killed as tropical storm Nalgae lashes Philippines

MANILA – At least 42 people were killed as heavy rain from incoming tropical storm Nalgae caused chest-deep floods and triggered landslides in several provinces across the Philippines on Friday.

The casualties were tallied so far in Maguindanao province in the southern regional island of Mindanao, said Mr Naguib Sinarimbo, spokesman and civil defence chief for the Bangsamoro regional government.

Ten of the dead were from the flood-hit town of Datu Blah Sinsuat, while rescuers in rubber boats retrieved another 27 bodies in the neighbouring town of Datu Odin Sinsuat. Five people were also found dead in Upi town.

A video posted by resident Remar Pablo showed people trapped in the municipal gym in Upi town after knee-deep flood water entered the premises. The crowd, which attended an event there till the wee hours of Friday, took refuge on the elevated seats in the gym as the waters started to rise.