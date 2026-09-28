Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

At least 33 people killed in western Myanmar air strike, rebel group and aid worker say

NAYPYIDAW – Dozens of people were killed in a Myanmar military air strike on Sept 28 near a market in the country’s war-torn Rakhine state, which borders Bangladesh, according to a rebel group that controls the area and a local aid worker.

At least 33 people have died and 36 were injured in the air strike in the town of Kyauktaw in Rakhine state, according to the Arakan Army, a rebel group fighting the military.

The number of victims was confirmed by aid worker Wai Hun Aung, who has a team operating in the area.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since a 2021 coup triggered a civil war, with a collection of armed groups – including the Arakan Army – fighting the military across multiple frontlines.

“This location is quite far from the fighting and has nothing to do with the conflict,” said Wai Hun Aung, referring to Kyauktaw, a riverside town located in the north of the state.

Reuters could not independently verify the details of the incident.

A spokesperson for the Myanmar government did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The government has previously said the military “exercises maximum restraint to avoid civilian harm”.

The Arakan Army and Wai Hun Aung said the air strike at Kyauktaw was among the deadliest such incidents in Rakhine since an aerial attack at a hospital in the west of the state in December 2025 that killed at least 30 people. REUTERS