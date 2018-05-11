At least 12 AirAsia flights to and from Yogyakarta cancelled due to Merapi eruption

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - At least 12 AirAsia flights to and from Yogyakarta, Indonesia, have been cancelled following the eruption of Mount Merapi and closure of the ancient Javanese city's airport, the low-cost airline said on Friday (May 11).

The canceled flights are AK 346, AK 347, AK 348 and AK 349 (Yogyakarta - Kuala Lumpur, Kuala Lumpur - Yogyakarta), QZ 659 (Singapore - Yogyakarta), QZ 7557, QZ 7550, QZ 7551, QZ 7552 and QZ 7553 (Yogyakarta - Jakarta, Jakarta - Yogyakarta), XT 8448 and XT 8449 (Bali - Yogyakarta, Yogyakarta - Bali), AirAsia said in a statement.

It said it would inform passengers of affected flights through email and text message.

"AirAsia strongly encourages all guests to update their contact details at airasia.com to ensure that they are notified of any updates to their flights," AirAsia said in a statement on Friday.

Passengers of cancelled flights will be given the option of rescheduling, rerouting their journey or a refund or credit.

AirAsia also advised passengers to check AirAsia's website and social media accounts for further updates.

Those who need further information and assistance can contact AirAsia's customer support team at support.airasia.com.

"AirAsia is working closely with the relevant authorities and will continue to provide updates on the latest developments," said the airline.