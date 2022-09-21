At least 11 kids killed in Myanmar junta air strike

YANGON - At least 11 schoolchildren died in an air strike and firing on a Myanmar village, the UN children's agency said, an attack the country's junta said targeted rebels hiding in the area.

The Sagaing region in the country's north-west has seen some of the fiercest fighting, and amid clashes between anti-coup fighters and the military, entire villages have been burned down.

Unicef condemned last Friday's incident in Depeyin township in Sagaing.

"On Sept 16, at least 11 children died in an air strike and indiscriminate fire in civilian areas," Unicef said in a statement issued on Monday. It said schools must be safe and never targeted.

"At least 15 children from the same school are still missing," Unicef said, calling for their immediate safe release.

Video footage obtained from a local community group shows a classroom with blood on the floor, damage to the roof and a mother crying over her son's body.

The junta confirmed it had sent troops in helicopters to the village after receiving a tip-off that fighters from the Kachin Independence Army - an ethnic rebel group - and from a local anti-coup militia were moving weapons in the area.

The military accused the rebel fighters of using civilians as human shields, and said it had seized mines and explosives from the village.

Save the Children Asia regional director Hassan Noor expressed condolences to the families and said schools should be off limits and the safety of students protected.

"How many more incidents like this need to take place before action is taken?" he said, urging the United Nations Security Council and Asean to take swift action.

AFP