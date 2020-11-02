At least 10 killed as super typhoon hits the Philippines

A super typhoon slammed into the Philippines early yesterday, affecting nearly 32 million and killing at least 10 as it brought hurricane-force winds and dumped heavy rain across the main island of Luzon.

Typhoon Goni, locally known as Rolly, made landfall at around 5am in Catanduanes province in Bicol, some 500km south-east of Manila, with winds of up to 225kmh and short gusts of 310kmh.

"Areas along the path of the eye of the storm are experiencing a very dangerous situation… catastrophic violent winds and intense to torrential rainfall," weather forecaster Chris Perez said at a news briefing.

The typhoon tore off roofs, tipped over walls, uprooted trees, triggered landslides and set off storm surges that flooded coastal towns across the Bicol region, home to close to six million. People were spotted sitting on rooftops, as rain poured down and flood waters swept through their villages.

Power was knocked out in areas battered by fierce winds, including some large cities in metropolitan Manila, the densely populated capital region of more than 13 million.

Cavite province, just an hour south of Manila, was placed under a "state of calamity".

Equivalent to a Category 5 hurricane, Goni is the strongest typhoon to hit anywhere in the world so far this year.

It is hammering the same regions still reeling from the fury of another typhoon, Molave, which last week left 22 people dead.

It has also evoked memories of Typhoon Haiyan in November 2013, which left more than 7,300 people dead or missing.

Mr Francis Bichara, governor of Albay, reported that at least four people in the province died. One man was killed when a tree tipped over and fell on him.

He added that several dikes burst, causing fast-moving floods that killed three, including a five-year-old boy. Mudslides were also reported on the slopes of Mayon volcano, sweeping away several houses.

The Office of Civil Defence later said 10 people had died in Albay.

Mr Ricardo Jalad, executive director of the national disaster agency, said the typhoon affected over 31.9 million people. More than 350,000 were evacuated, he added.

225kmh Typhoon Goni brought winds of up to this speed yesterday.

Manila's airports and rail services were shut down.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque said thousands of Covid-19 patients and health workers had been moved from their quarantine facilities to day-care centres, public schools, hotels and motels.

The Philippines has the second highest Covid-19 infections and deaths in South-east Asia, next only to Indonesia, with 383,113 cases and 7,238 deaths.

Forecasters said Goni's eye may hit or graze metropolitan Manila late yesterday to early today. The typhoon may considerably weaken after it hits the Sierra Madre mountain range, then cross Luzon towards the South China Sea.

As of noon yesterday, the weather bureau downgraded its classification of Goni from a super typhoon to a "very strong typhoon", with maximum winds down to 215kmh. Goni is the 18th typhoon to hit the Philippines this year.

The country is the first major land mass facing the Pacific cyclone belt. It gets hit by an average of 20 storms and typhoons each year.