Assassins involved in murder of Palestinian in Kuala Lumpur fled in van after shooting: Police

KUALA LUMPUR (BERNAMA) - The Royal Malaysia Police have revealed that the alleged assassins involved in the murder of a Palestinian lecturer and imam, Dr Fadi Mohammed Al-Batsh, in Setapak on April 21 fled in a van after shooting the victim.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said the police investigation found that a van was believed to have been waiting for the two suspects before they fled to a neighbouring country.

He said the police were in the midst of identifying the owner of the van used by the suspects.

After shooting the victim and fleeing on a high-powered motorcycle, the suspects immediately switched to a van and escaped, he told a news conference after casting his early vote at Bukit Aman on Saturday (May 5).

Asked about the type of weapons used by the suspects, Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi said the police had sent the weapons believed to have been used in the murder to the police forensic laboratory (weapon investigation unit) for identification.

"The police have identified the weapons, but I can t disclose them just yet as we are still waiting for the report," he said.

Meanwhile, Inspector-General Mohamad Fuzi confirmed that the two suspects were using fake passports from Serbia and Montenegro to enter Malaysia.

They are also believed to have passports from other countries, he said.

Dr Fadi, 35, a senior electrical engineering lecturer, was shot dead outside the Idaman Puteri condominium in Setapak in Kuala Lumpur while walking to the Medan Idaman surau for dawn prayers at 6am on April 21.

Two men on a motorcycle were said to have been waiting for the victim for about 20 minutes before firing 10 shots in his direction.