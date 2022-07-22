Soaring subsidy bill forces KL to go on austerity drive

Malaysia's soaring subsidy bill is forcing the government to take extreme measures as it embarks on an austerity drive that will take its toll politically ahead of an election due in a year.

Subsidies, including social assistance such as direct cash transfer to the nation's poor, are expected to breach a record RM80 billion (S$25 billion) - a whopping 160 per cent higher than the budgeted RM31 billion - this year. Despite this support, the rising cost of living is still the main issue amid post-Covid-19 recovery.