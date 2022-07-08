Media-savvy, down-to-earth new Bangkok governor takes city by storm

A little more than a month into Mr Chadchart Sittipunt's new role as Bangkok governor, many have become used to the sight of the former academic zipping around the city's sois or side roads.

From 5am jogs to surprise spot checks on municipal offices, the 56-year-old's daily activities are followed by an entourage, both physical and virtual through live-stream broadcasts.

His down-to-earth management style and decision to distance himself from political parties have been refreshing for many, who for years have grown used to Thailand's colour-coded administrations.

Still, one wonders how long this honeymoon period, or what some have coined "Chadchart fever", will last. And whether his growing popularity, even among the conservatives and pro-establishment camps, might draw the ire of opponents who see him as a threat.

Mr Chadchart was appointed Thailand's transport minister in the Pheu Thai-led government in 2012. But he left the party to run as an independent candidate in the governor's race.

Chulalongkorn University political scientist Pitch Pongsawat, who knows Mr Chadchart personally, believes the support will go beyond the honeymoon period.

He said: "It isn't just Chadchart fever, it's a new beginning of politics for Bangkok. Someone who gets things done."

Since Mr Chadchart won the May 22 election in a landslide victory, he has hit the ground running by implementing several of his over 200 campaign policies.

These include weekly tree-planting ceremonies, which are part of his project to plant a million trees in Bangkok, and also the promoting of a phone app that allows citizens to make complaints with the relevant agencies.

"He's sincere, hard-working and a good father. This is a politician Thai people have only dreamt about," said Dr Pitch, adding that these are traits that people also admired in the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

At a recent lunch with street and sewage cleaners, Mr Chadchart reportedly nudged the workers to eat, saying: "Don't be shy. I'm not a superstar. I'm just a governor."

In a bid to increase transparency in the city's budgets, his team also made public details of next year's draft budget and expenditure.

But it is still too early for many of his programmes to bear fruit, noted political analyst Punchada Sirivunnabood from Mahidol University in Bangkok.

"He has initiated a lot of programmes, but we have yet to see any real change," she said, adding that it will take at least six months to see any effect.

Mr Chadchart and his team have started work on several key campaign promises, including plans to revitalise tourism through festivals, increase public bus services and reduce flood-prone areas. But these are mostly in the discussion stage.

And not all proposals have been welcomed with open arms, especially on more controversial issues. For example, his plan to temporarily impose fees on the free-to-ride Green Line skytrain routes has met with resistance. Another pilot project to designate protest spaces in Bangkok has raised concern from rally organisers that it could curtail the freedom and impact of protests.

"As more issues come up, people will want to know if he can really handle the trickier problems," said Dr Punchada, noting that a major test will be the coming monsoon season that usually results in floods across the city.

As Mr Chadchart's social media presence and popularity grow, so does the possibility of his being seen as a threat to the current administration led by the ruling Palang Pracharath Party.

"Still, the government knows that it must work with him because he has the voters' support," said Dr Pitch.

However, this could change, especially with repeated suggestions from supporters that Mr Chadchart aim for the prime minister post in the national election expected by early next year. In 2019, he was nominated as a prime minister candidate by the opposition Pheu Thai Party.

"In the long term, if this becomes a possibility, he will be seen as a bigger threat," said Dr Pitch.

At a forum last month, Mr Chadchart addressed a question about his ambitions for the prime minister job, saying he wanted to focus on his current role, and that he was "too old to aspire for the post", reported the Bangkok Post.