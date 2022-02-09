Malaysia's businesses resisting planned minimum wage hike

Malaysia's plan to raise the minimum wage to "around RM1,500" (S$480) this year has led to a backlash from employers, who believe it will crimp economic recovery after a two-year struggle with Covid-19.

But other stakeholders believe an increase to the current minimum wage of RM1,200 in urban centres and RM1,100 in rural areas will give a much-needed boost to depressed domestic demand.

Businesses are understandably keen to keep costs low after burning through working capital during the lean pandemic period, which was exacerbated by one of the worst flooding in a century over the turn of the year.

Gross domestic product shrank by 5.6 per cent in 2020, and last year saw only a modest rebound, with the tally to be announced on Friday expected to be no higher than 3.5 per cent.

Data since 2020 - when the first coronavirus lockdowns began - shows that sluggish private consumption has been a major drag on the economy.

"Workers are also consumers, and any rise in incomes would generally lead to an increase in consumption," CIMB's regional head of economic and market analysis Nadia Jalil told The Straits Times.

Highly regarded studies have frequently debunked earlier thinking that higher minimum wages would mean fewer jobs. The work of Dr David Card, winner of last year's Nobel Prize in Economics, is often cited to show that reasonable minimum wage increases lead to higher employment and income for businesses, said Ms Nadia.

In short, companies cannot make money if people are not buying, and Malaysians have not been spending in the past two years.

Private consumption - which has been the main driver of growth for the past decade and now makes up three-fifths of the economy - shrank 4.3 per cent in 2020, and inched up only 1.2 per cent from January to September last year despite the low base.

Inflation came in at 2.5 per cent last year, the second-highest level since 2015. Economists believe the level will persist this year, further reducing spending power, which is a key downside risk to hopes of a 6.5 per cent growth for 2022.

Nonetheless, employers cite Covid-19 as an unprecedented disruptor that breaks with economic orthodoxy.

The government stated last July that nearly half of the 1.2 million micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) - which make up over 90 per cent of all businesses in Malaysia - were at risk of closure. Business groups claim that up to triple the official statistic of 37,000 companies have folded, with millions of jobs disappearing in the process.

"MSMEs are suffering and even a small increase in their cost, they will suffer and close down, what more an increase of RM300/400 per month on top of existing national minimum wages," Malaysian Employers Federation (MEF) president Syed Hussain Syed Husman said on Sunday.

Human Resources Minister Saravanan Murugan had said last Saturday that his ministry is pushing for the floor salary to be bumped up to "around RM1,500 and below" by the year end but the final call was up to the Cabinet.

The last change was in February 2020, and a review every two years is mandated by law.

Workers have welcomed the proposal, but want it to happen sooner. "Raising it towards the end of the year is too late. We should discuss doing so in the first or second quarter of the year," said Mr Effendy Abdul Ghani, deputy president of the Malaysian Trades Union Congress, a federation of labour groups.

But Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers president Soh Thian Lai warned against a sudden 25 per cent increase. He said "industries continue to face risks posed by the pandemic and the current Omicron variant that continue to impact global supply chains and logistic connectivity, as well as other cost pressures due to rising commodity prices, energy prices and labour supply shortages that could gravely derail business recovery efforts".

Socio-Economic Research Centre executive director Lee Heng Guie believes the "timing and quantum" are key to ensure survival of MSMEs, which have smaller reserves to see out shocks and reap the long-term benefits.

"It should be a reasonable increase in stages as sustained increase in operating costs and inflation are hitting both businesses and consumers," he told ST, adding that the recent hike in commercial electricity tariffs, foreign labour shortages and expiry of pandemic relief measures are adding pressure on companies.

MEF also claimed that an increase in the minimum wage will largely benefit foreign labour as most Malaysians are already paid more than RM1,500.

Still, CIMB's Ms Nadia believes that a positive side effect would be to "reduce an over-reliance on foreign labour, which has been a significant vulnerability for some firms, particularly during the pandemic".