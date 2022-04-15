Ismail Sabri named as Umno's PM candidate in next polls

Umno proposed yesterday that Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob continue leading Malaysia if it wins the next general election which is expected later this year.

But its supreme council also affirmed the resolution adopted at the party's general assembly last month, that internal leadership contests would be held only six months after Malaysia's 15th general election (GE15). This effectively ensures that Zahid Hamidi remains party president when the poll is called and will have final say over Umno's candidates.