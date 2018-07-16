Asia Briefs: Jho Low 'using same name on two passports'

Jho Low 'using same name on two passports'

SEPANG • Fugitive financier Low Taek Jho, better known as Jho Low, is believed to be using the same name on the two passports which he possesses, Bernama news agency quoted Immigration director-general Mustafar Ali as saying.

"We find that he is still using the same name (Low Taek Jho) on the passport," he said, adding that it was an offence for a Malaysian national to have two passports.

On Thursday, Mr Mustafar said Mr Low was believed to be travelling on a Saint Kitts and Nevis passport after the government revoked his Malaysian passport on June 15. Saint Kitts and Nevis is a small island nation located in the Caribbean.

Heat wave hits many parts of Japan

TOKYO • At least two people died and about 2,000 people suffered heatstroke or exhaustion yesterday, as a heat wave gripped many parts of Japan over the weekend, Kyodo News reported.

The extreme heat made it harder to carry out relief operations in the regions ravaged by the recent flooding and landslides.

Myanmar jade-mine landslide kills 15 people

YANGON • At least 15 people have been killed and dozens injured in a landslide at an old jade mine in northern Myanmar, state media reported yesterday, as rains complicate the search for more victims.

The accident is the latest to strike the multibillion-dollar industry centred in Kachin state, the source of most of the world's jade.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE