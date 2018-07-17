Asia Briefs: Bali police seize drugs bound for Australia

Bali police seize drugs bound for Australia

DENPASAR • Bali police said they had intercepted a huge haul of Australia-bound cold relief tablets that contained a key ingredient for making illicit drugs.

Some 600,000 pseudoephedrine tablets being sent from South Korea to Australia were found during a stopover on the Indonesian resort island, they said yesterday.

The bust took place in January.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Pakistan rights group blasts polls meddling

ISLAMABAD • Pakistan's human rights commission yesterday slammed "blatant, aggressive and unabashed" attempts to manipulate the upcoming election, as politicians expressed security fears following one of the country's deadliest attacks.

A string of attacks killed 175 people across the country in the past week, and there have been widespread allegations that the powerful military is meddling in the run-up to the July 25 vote.

The accusations were heightened last Friday, when former premier Nawaz Sharif returned to the country from London and was imprisoned, raising political tensions.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Modi urged to pass Bill giving women more say

NEW DELHI • India's opposition leader yesterday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to "walk his talk" by passing a long-pending Bill that aims to give women a stronger voice in Parliament.

Mr Rahul Gandhi offered his party's "unconditional support" to push through the Women's Reservation Bill, which provides for one-third of the seats in national and state assemblies to be reserved for female candidates.

The Bill was passed by the Upper House in 2010, but has since been sidelined after vehement resistance from some male lawmakers. Women hold only 12 per cent of seats in both the Lower and Upper Houses of Parliament in the world's largest democracy, compared to the global average of 23 per cent, according to the Inter-Parliamentary Union.

REUTERS